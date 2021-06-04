Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 60,275 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $48,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $211.98 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.63. The firm has a market cap of $184.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

