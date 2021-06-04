Ryan J. Watts Sells 18,333 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $1,125,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ryan J. Watts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $1,037,704.40.
Shares of DNLI opened at $64.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.49 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 130,063 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,209,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,081,000 after buying an additional 146,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
