Ryan J. Watts Sells 18,333 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $1,125,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan J. Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $1,037,704.40.

Shares of DNLI opened at $64.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.49 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.92.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 130,063 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,209,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,081,000 after buying an additional 146,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

