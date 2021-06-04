SafeCoin (SAFE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $223.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $223.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,495.09 or 0.99937411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00041342 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.34 or 0.01101700 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.83 or 0.00521951 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.00384641 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00083383 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004055 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

