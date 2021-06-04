Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Buys New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,715,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after acquiring an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

IBM traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $146.50. 39,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,105,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.56. The company has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.