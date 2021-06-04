Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000.

IWR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,776. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

