Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KXI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000.

KXI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.21. 19,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,543. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.39. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

