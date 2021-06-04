Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,702 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $43,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Saia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.79.

Shares of SAIA opened at $217.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

