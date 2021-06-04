salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,757,961 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $230.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.