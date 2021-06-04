San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.00

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.89 ($0.55), with a volume of 376480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.85 ($0.52).

The firm has a market capitalization of £188.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86. The company has a current ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.26.

San Leon Energy Company Profile (LON:SLE)

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for San Leon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Leon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.