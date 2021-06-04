Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,296 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.30% of Sanmina worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SANM. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.