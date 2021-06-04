SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $45.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CIBC from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperformer” rating on the software maker’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 67.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

NYSE SAP traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.72. 3,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. SAP has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.78.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 29.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

