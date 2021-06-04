SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $45.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CIBC from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperformer” rating on the software maker’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 67.79% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.
NYSE SAP traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.72. 3,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. SAP has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 29.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.