Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Gap Down to $73.57

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $73.57, but opened at $72.03. Scientific Games shares last traded at $74.60, with a volume of 1,050 shares traded.

SGMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Union Gaming Research raised their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Scientific Games by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Scientific Games by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Scientific Games by 10.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Scientific Games by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.