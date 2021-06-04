Scott Lefever Sells 7,783 Shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Scott Lefever sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $32,377.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,731.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Lefever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Scott Lefever sold 24,768 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $117,648.00.

NASDAQ:GTIM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 41,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,299. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $6.32.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

