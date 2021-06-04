SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of SCWX stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,888. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

