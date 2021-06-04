Security National Trust Co. Sells 4,939 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.8% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.19 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

