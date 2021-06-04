Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $76,000 in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,147,000 after buying an additional 2,007,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,067,000 after buying an additional 205,768 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $60,385,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $58,118,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $46,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $39.23 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

