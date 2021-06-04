Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $249,000 Investment in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZNTE. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter worth $319,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter worth $995,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTE opened at $10.02 on Friday. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

