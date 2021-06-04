Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 481,177 shares.The stock last traded at $6.71 and had previously closed at $6.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $694.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.