Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.91. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 388.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $59.69 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In related news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,690 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $84,347,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $50,236,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

