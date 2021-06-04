Sergio Mancilla Sells 625 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Sergio Mancilla sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $20,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FDP stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,394. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

