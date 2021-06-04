Serum (SRM) Price Up 2.4% This Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $235.48 million and approximately $105.25 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Serum has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $4.71 or 0.00012767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00078170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.51 or 0.00990859 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.84 or 0.09783185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00051651 BTC.

About Serum

Serum is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars.

