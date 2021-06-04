Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Position Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Service Properties Trust worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.94. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.25%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.