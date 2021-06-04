ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after acquiring an additional 787,675 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.97.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $459.20 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.03 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.27, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

