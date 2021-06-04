Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $146.59 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $224,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,914 shares of company stock worth $89,471,835 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

