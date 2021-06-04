Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 141 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $294.42 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $190.33 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

