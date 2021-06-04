Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 649,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

EMR stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.89.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

