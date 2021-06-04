Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $581,000 Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Square by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square stock opened at $211.43 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $706,800.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,839,012.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,537,376 shares of company stock worth $357,607,678 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Square in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

