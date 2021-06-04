Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after buying an additional 4,051,396 shares during the period. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,780,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,135,000 after buying an additional 2,753,985 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion and a PE ratio of 124.37. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,782,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,430,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $3,661,661.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,306,723 shares of company stock worth $138,644,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.