Shell Asset Management Co. Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,680 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,637 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 63,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 28.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.45 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

