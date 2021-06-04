Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 413 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in FOX by 20.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 102.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FOX by 8.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 264,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,811 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 663,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,953,000 after acquiring an additional 73,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46. Fox Co. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

