ShipChain (SHIP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $658.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 15% against the US dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $658.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00077930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00025169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.70 or 0.01007174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.96 or 0.09768265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00051846 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

