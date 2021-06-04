ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $1,775,500.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,562.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19.

SWAV opened at $169.21 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $182.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -81.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.66.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,245 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 863,176 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after purchasing an additional 305,094 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after purchasing an additional 255,470 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 241,483 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

