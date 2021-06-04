Short Interest in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Expands By 24.8%

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 472,700 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the April 29th total of 378,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $53.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.74.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $1.54.

In other ARCA biopharma news, Chairman Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of diseases caused by ribonucleic acid viruses initially focusing on COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

