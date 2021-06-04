Short Interest in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Increases By 22.8%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the April 29th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMAO opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $250.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

