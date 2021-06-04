Short Interest in Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Rises By 24.7%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the April 29th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,679.0 days.
GRRMF stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.93. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.13.
About Gerresheimer
Featured Article: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.