Short Interest in Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Rises By 24.7%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the April 29th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,679.0 days.

GRRMF stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.93. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.13.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

