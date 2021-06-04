Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Increases By 22.4%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the April 29th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.9764 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 9.69%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.10%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.