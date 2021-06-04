Showcase (SHO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0774 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $1.44 million and $103,717.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Showcase has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00068350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00298159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00236323 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.30 or 0.01161168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,199.34 or 0.99918685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,563,865 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

