Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Director Daniel Griffith Anderson Sells 200,000 Shares

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SGTX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,775. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a market cap of $338.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,089,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,333,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,284,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 172,960 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,578,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,045,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

