Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.81. 59,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,667,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.79 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The stock has a market cap of $179.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.80.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.42.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

