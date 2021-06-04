Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.38. 101,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $330.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.79.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.