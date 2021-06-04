Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 154.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

NYSE:LMT traded up $7.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,215. The stock has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

