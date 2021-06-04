Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.42.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $143.81. The stock had a trading volume of 59,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,038. The stock has a market cap of $179.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.79 and a 52-week high of $143.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

