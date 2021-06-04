Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,839 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $135,801,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Walmart by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after buying an additional 653,581 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $142.13. The company had a trading volume of 72,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,023. The firm has a market cap of $400.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.