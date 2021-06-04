SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Set at C$14.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) has been given a C$14.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.71.

SIL opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

In other news, Director Graham Campbell Thody sold 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$739,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,133,159.13.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

