Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells $24,998,267.44 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $24,998,267.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,804,001.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,004,000.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.00. 11,800,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,766,521. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of -95.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

