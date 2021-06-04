Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,593.40 ($20.82).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of SCT traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,819 ($23.77). 102,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,230. Softcat has a 52 week low of GBX 1,016.72 ($13.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,987.69 ($25.97). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,847.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In other Softcat news, insider Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total value of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

