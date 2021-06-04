Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.60 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

SOLY opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $476.97 million, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14. Soliton has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Soliton will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Soliton by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Soliton in the first quarter worth about $91,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Soliton by 87.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Soliton by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Soliton in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

