South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

South Atlantic Bancshares stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $116.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

