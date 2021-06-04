Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 42.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after acquiring an additional 163,145 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,619,000 after buying an additional 497,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after buying an additional 43,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,422,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after buying an additional 711,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRN opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.32. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $25,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $546,786 in the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

