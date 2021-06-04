Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $206,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,739,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $319.41 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

